The body conducting the proceedings in the case of Aghvan Hovsepyan has committed a number of violations, a directed investigation has been carried out, said the former Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia, member of the defense group of the former chairman of the penitentiary Aghvan Hovsepyan at a press conference. Anna MantashyanHe added that for almost 45 years, a person holding high positions in the law enforcement system could not be blamed for any act related to his tenure.

Member of the defense group Yerem SargsyanPresenting the violations in the case, he first stated that a criminal case had been initiated on March 3, 2020. There was no need to even interrogate Aghvan Hovsepyan for 1.5 years, no charges have been filed in that case so far, but 1.5 years later to nominate Aghvan Hovsepyan after Aghvan Hovsepyan, as an Armenian, expressed concerns about the situation in the country during the early parliamentary election campaign. The lawyer mentioned that Aghvan Hovsepyan’s property had been seized, including his pension, as if they were doing something legal with bigger illegalities.

Besides, Sargsyan said that the investigation was conducted in a directed manner, on that basis a challenge was presented to the investigator. As for the arrest, the lawyer mentioned that Judge Davit Arghamanyan had invented a basis to justify keeping Aghvan Hovsepyan in custody, it is clear that Davit Arghamanyan has a clear task that he must constantly extend the term of detention.

In particular, during the examination of the motion to extend Aghvan Hovsepyan’s detention, the investigator noted that the interrogation of witnesses was not planned. A month after filing an appeal against him, Davit Arghamanyan sent the materials to the Court of Appeals a month later, which, in fact, deprived the person of the right to review the measure of restraint.

The lawyer mentioned that if another judge had shown such behavior, had committed such violations, a torrent of disciplinary proceedings would have been carried out, but in this case they are deaf and dumb, they do not see anything.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueGPKzQ9eWk: