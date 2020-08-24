Aggressive rhetoric and actions of some countries are aimed at destabilizing the regional situation – defense minister – Panorama

The delegation led by Minister of Defence of Armenia David Tonoyan left for Moscow to participate in the opening events of the “International Army Games 2020”, “Army” global military- technical online forum, exhibit, along with to take part in the settlements with the heads of the federal service of the military- technical cooperation and military- commercial business of the Russian Federation.

As the press service at the ministry of defense reports, David Tonoyan fulfilled on Sunday with Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the army Sergey Shoigu in Moscow.

The problems connected to the regional security situation and bilateral military cooperation were talked about throughout the conference.

The RA Minister of Defence notified his equivalent about the military- political situation in the area after the July fight operations, along with the operative situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border and on the line of contact of the Artsakh and Azerbaijani forces. David Tonoyan highlighted that the aggressive rhetoric of some countries and actions of military nature being taken are aimed at destabilizing and militarizing the regional situation.

In his turn, the Minister of Defence of Russia kept in mind the significance of taking actions to enhance the stability by all the …