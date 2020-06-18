Aggressive clubber who glassed a stranger says SHE forgives her victim for bumping into her 

A young mother who slashed yet another woman’s face with a wine glass at a nightclub shocked a judge by saying she has ‘forgiven the victim’.

Lisa Rawle, 28, attacked Kayla Walker-Ratahi following the women bumped into one another on the dance floor at the Thirsty Whale bar in Napier, New Zealand in 2016.

When Rawle’s wine spilled on the front of Ms Walker-Ratahi’s dress, she pushed the glass away.

Ms Walker-Ratahi, who was 19 at the time, then began to brush the wine away from herself. As she turned around, Rawle smashed the glass into the young woman’s face.

She suffered deep cuts to her face, chest and eye lid.

In 2017 Rawle was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm by a jury, Stuff reported.

She was sentenced to two years and three months behind bars but appealed the conviction.

She was again found guilty throughout a 2nd trial, that was held a year ago.

Rawle, who spent 15 months in prison following her first conviction, appeared in court on Thursday for sentencing where she was slammed by Judge Geoff Rea for arrogance and lack of remorse.

He said it absolutely was ‘outrageous’ that Rawle recently told a probation officer she had ‘forgiven the victim for what transpired before and following the event’.

‘Your behaviour right from the outset was totally disgraceful. The sense of arrogance and entitlement you have projected for the duration of this is quite breathtaking and, in yet another aspect, quite chilling.’

She has been sentenced to 1 year and ten months, she will not need to return to prison eventually already served. She was fined $1,500 reparation.

Ms Walker-Ratahi, now 22, said she wasn’t amazed by Rawle’s not enough remorse.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia right after the terrifying ordeal, the young woman said the injuries had shattered her confidence.

‘People had told me they saw my face split up open when I was on the dancefloor. I didn’t realise how bad it absolutely was until I saw myself in the mirror.

‘I feel really ugly. People need to look at me and think “look at that”. It’s just horrible. I was really angry but I’m getting used to it [scars] being there now.’

Her scars have since faded and she said she has were able to move on with her life.

She said she was very happy to have the incident finally behind her.