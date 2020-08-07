‘Aggressive action’ needed as Africa coronavirus cases pass 1m



Many professionals think insufficient screening has actually been done and the real variety of cases to be greater.





“Aggressive and bold” action is needed as Africa’s coronavirus cases pass the one million mark, according to the African Union (AU) body handling the pandemic.

It states South Africa – where screening has actually been extensive – represent majority of all cases.

Tanzania’s absence of information on the other hand is a “concern” for the AU.

Experts state an absence of thorough screening throughout Africa suggests the real level of the pandemic is not understood.

Tanzania, for instance, has actually not released figures for weeks and in early July its health minister stated the infection was “heading towards an end”.

“We continue to connect [to Tanzania] however we’re not having the best actions,” director of the AU’s Centres for Disease and Control (Africa CDC), Dr John Nkengasong, informed the BBC.