‘Agents of SHIELD’ Series Finale Recap: Who Ended Up Where After Year

The following contains major spoilers from the series finale of ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Deciding on the series-ending fates of the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was not a daunting task, but a fun one, says one of the Marvel drama’s showrunners.

When it came to figuring out who would end up where, doing what, and with whom in the series finale’s closing sequence, which followed a one-year time jump, “I don’t remember struggling with that too much,” co-showrunner Jed Whedon told press this week “I mean, it was fun” — in part, because the rest of that final episode was so jam-packed with timey wimey crises and solutions.

“In the first half,” Whedon noted, “it was like, ‘There’s so many moving parts to this time thing. My brain’s going to explode!’ And this was just blue sky, ‘What could it be?’ It’s just fun to think about, and so there are tons of great options.”

Simply said, when locking onto where Coulson, May, Daisy et al would end up, “We sort of tried to put everybody in a different-feeling thing and in a different place and separate them as much as possible,” Whedon said. “But I don’t remember struggling with that. I think that was more just the fun of the ending.”

As revealed during the final sequence, as each team member digitally exited their virtual, one-year-later reunion at the New York speakeasy:

MACK is still a (duster-wearing) bigwig with S.H.I.E.L.D., and is currently…