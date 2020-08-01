Aged care worker tests positive for coronavirus in Queensland

An aged care worker has actually evaluated positive for COVID-19, Queensland’s Health Minister Steven Miles has actually verified.

The female, 27, is the other half of a Bellbird Park male, likewise 27, who evaluated positive for the infection the other day.

Both cases are connected to the 2 girls who supposedly snuck throughout the border after lying to authorities.

The Bolton Clarke Aged Care center at Pinjarra Hills in Brisbane’s southwest has actually been locked down following the positive test and there are worries other employees and locals might be at threat.

‘We are dealing with them (the aged care center) to keep all locals safe,’ Mr Miles stated.

Diana Lasu, 21, and Olivia Winnie Muranga, 19, supposedly rested on their border statements about where they had actually been when they showed up in Brisbane from Melbourne by means of Sydney on July 21.

Days later on they felt ill however continued working, hanging out and going to dining establishments and mixed drink bars while waiting for their test results – which returned positive.

Her spouse is thought to have actually captured the infection from loved ones who checked out the Madtongsan IV Korean dining establishment at Sunnybank on July 23, when among the ladies existed.

Authorities are locating all close contacts of the case and his 2 loved ones, among whom works in an aged care house.

Both of the male’s loved ones are yet to test positive.

The set at the centre of the brand-new COVID-19 cluster, together with another unknown 21- year-old female, have actually been charged with one count each of supplying incorrect or deceptive files and scams over their supposed lies to authorities when they showed up in Brisbane.

The aged care worker is the 3rd case of neighborhood transmission connected to the cluster, after among the ladies’s siblings evaluated positive previously today.

Community transmission had actually been eliminated in the state for 2 months prior to those infections.

