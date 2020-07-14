AGBU stands behind Armenian government, army and Artsakh people – Panorama

The Central Board of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) released a brief statement on July 13 relating to the hostilities and ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani military in the direction of Tavush Province of Armenia.

The statement reads:

“The Armenian General Benevolent Union is following with concern recent reports of a blatant violation of a ceasefire by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Tavush Province in Armenia.

With our worldwide membership and global network, AGBU stands behind the government and armed forces of Armenia and the people of Artsakh and calls on the international community to condemn Azerbaijan’s unfounded military aggression, which threatens the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”