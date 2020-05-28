AG Barr Initiates New Investigation Into Obama-Era Unmasking Scandal

Attorney General William Barr is launching a brand new investigation into the ‘unmasking’ scandal involving a number of outstanding officers from the administration of Barack Obama.

Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec revealed that Barr has requested that U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas John Bash look into the matter.

“We know that unmasking inherently isn’t wrong,” she informed Fox News host Sean Hannity. “But, certainly, the frequency, the motivation and the reasoning behind unmasking can be problematic.”

“And when you’re looking at unmasking as part of a broader investigation, like John Durham’s investigation, looking specifically at who was unmasking whom can add a lot to our understanding about motivation and big-picture events,” added Kupec.

Bash’s investigation will give attention to the unmasking scandal, whereas Durham has been analyzing the origins of the Russia probe.

the frequency, and who was unmasking whom. “These circumstances…can shed light on and give us a better understanding of what happened with respect to President Trump, his campaign, then…what happened after he was elected as well.” @KerriKupecDOJ mentioned. @ClareHymes22 @CBSNews — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 28, 2020

The Scandal

Earlier this month, the appearing Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, declassified a listing of Obama operatives who sought to unmask former nationwide safety adviser Michael Flynn.

Those names concerned within the requests included then-Vice President Joe Biden, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former CIA Director John Brennan.

It additionally included former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations below Obama, Samantha Power, who made the request seven occasions regardless of testifying that she couldn’t recall doing so.

While unmasking isn’t inherently flawed as Kupec notes, leaking names caught up by the way in telephone name intercepts is a felony.

A 2017 report by Fox News states that FISA guidelines require “that if an American with Constitutional protections is collaterally caught in such surveillance,” as Flynn had been, “his or her identity must be protected.”

They add that disclosing that American’s id is “a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.”

AG Barr has appointed US legal professional for the Western district of Texas to help Durham. He will particularly be trying into the ridiculous quantity of unmaskings that that occurred earlier than and after the 2016 election. Hannity discusses with AG Barr’s spokeswomen Kerri Kupec right here pic.twitter.com/gpocX7zAgr — Luke Goldberg (@LukeGoldberg4) May 28, 2020

Trump Family Unmasked?

Hannity questioned Kupec about the potential for President Trump’s members of the family having additionally been caught up within the unmasking scandal and whether or not or not the DOJ could be trying into it.

“Well, that’s why the attorney general determined that it was appropriate to look at unmasking as a support to John Durham’s investigation, and looking specifically at episodes both before and after the election,” Kupec acknowledged.

“And, like I said, the frequency, who was unmasking whom, these — all of these circumstances and events can shed light and give us a better understanding of what happened with respect to President Trump, his campaign, then, of course, what happened after he was elected as well.”

Hannity urged final evening that Obama admin officers could have unmasked members of the Trump household, per Devin Nunes. If true, wow. — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) May 16, 2020

Last week, a pair of Senate committees requested declassification of extra paperwork pertaining to the unmasking of Americans surrounding the 2016 election.

It would appear this scandal is able to get blown open, an ironic factor since Biden has insisted that he and Obama spent their eight years within the White House working a scandal-free administration.