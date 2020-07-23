AG Barr calls reaction to George Floyd death ‘extreme’

Attorney General William Barr criticized what he called “extreme reactions that have demonized police” in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, which he blamed for “a significant increase in violent crime in many cities.” George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, and family attorney, Benjamin Crump spoke with CNN’s Don Lemon responding to Barr’s comments.

