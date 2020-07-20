AfterShokz Aeropex Open-Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones with Sport Belt, Cosmic Black, 2.3



Pushing the boundaries with open-ear listening, we’ve implemented brand new PremiumPitch 2.0+, cut the weight, and re-angled the transducers to ensure optimal placement on the cheekbones to deliver even more dynamic bass, higher volume and less vibration. Designed to empower users to redefine their possible, Aeropex harmonizes with portability, usability, durability, safety, and enhanced sound quality.

BEST SOUND YET – Re-engineered for optimal sound delivery, Aeropex have broken the mold of bone conduction technology. Enjoy louder volume, 50% less sound leakage and wide dynamic stereo sound with PremiumPitch 2. 0+.

LONGEST BATTERY LIFE – Enjoy 8 continuous hours of audio while you tackle your goals. Magnetic charging cables charge the headphones in 2 hours. 10 day standby time.

IP67 RATED – Completely sweat and waterproof, Aeropex are designed for tough workouts and adventures in the most extreme weather conditions. Moisture detection alert included for safe charging. (Bluetooth headphones not suitable for swimming. )

LIGHTEST AFTERSHOKZ TO DATE – Weighing less than 1 ounce (26g), experience unrivaled comfort for all-day listening.