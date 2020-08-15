After years of protests, the University of Oregon is covering racist murals in its library — one of which references the need to conserve ‘our racial heritage’

The university made the announcement Wednesday , stating the relocation was in part a recommendation of the bigger discussions taking place about bigotry in the United States.

“In a move to acknowledge conversations about anti-racism taking place around the world amid the Black Lives Matter movement, the University of Oregon has ordered four murals in the Knight Library that contain racist, exclusionary language and imagery to be covered,” a declaration from the school checks out.

These 4 murals date to the Knight Library’s building and construction back in 1937. Because the murals are attached to the walls, the university stated they can not be eliminated without running the risk of damage to the structure– for this reason why they are being concealed rather.

“This is something that is long overdue,” stated Patrick Phillips, the university’s provost and senior vice president, in a declaration. “This is a historic time in our country, and we need to listen to members of our community who have felt the hurt and sting of racism on our campus.”

