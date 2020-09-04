After wild week, Trump looks close to full derailment

The outrages, conspiracy theories and drama have come so fast that it’s almost impossible to believe Donald Trump can keep this up for another eight weeks until Election Day. But as Democratic nominee Joe Biden begins to travel and to offer an alternative vision of sober presidential-style leadership, events of the last few days have clarified the personality clash and issues that will decide the race.
On Thursday, even the President and the White House seemed to think he might have gone too far with his suggestion that North Carolinians try to vote twice to test election security, a potential crime and the latest attempt by the President to cast as illegitimate an election that polls suggest he may lose. At a rally on Thursday in Pennsylvania, Trump again said mail-in ballots are a “disgrace,” charging that dogs have received them in the mail. He advised his supporters to “follow” their ballots and go vote if they’re not tabulated.
In just the latest sign that astounding developments are the norm in Trump’s presidency, he pulled aside the White House press pool after returning to Andrews Air Force base from his rally on Thursday night to deny that he had mocked the sacrifice of America’s war dead and had yet again insulted the late Sen. John McCain following an article published in The Atlantic magazine Thursday about him disparaging the military. CNN has not independently verified The Atlantic’s reporting.
Biden issued a statement saying that if the allegations were…