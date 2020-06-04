After village refuses to fly Pride flag, Skaneateles man plans protest | Local News

The flag would additionally mark a gesture of inclusion towards many extra individuals, stated Ford, who known as himself an ally to the LGBTQIA group.

Those individuals embrace his buddy Mason Drastal, a homosexual man and Skaneateles native who now lives in Portland, Oregon. Along with authoring the petition, Drastal is the founding father of Skaneateles Pride, and the brand new group will host the village’s first Pride celebration on Saturday, June 20. The occasion will likely be on-line due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, each Ford and Drastal known as into the village board assembly to publicly touch upon the village’s refusal to fly the Pride flag. Ford stated he was muted the primary time he tried to remark, and hung up on the second time. The solely factor the board stated in regards to the scenario was that it had obtained emails regarding it.

“They spent more time talking about the bathroom under the Masonic temple than they did talking about the Pride flag,” he stated.