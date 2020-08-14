After UAE, Bahrain will be next to sign peace deal, says Israel official – Middle East Monitor

Bahrain is most likely to follow the UAE in signing a peace contract with Israel, an Israeli official stated the other day. The Hebrew Kan channel priced quote the unnamed official as stating “Bahrain is expected to be the next country, which will establish official relations with Israel”.

No timespan was defined, or even more information offered, although the report by the broadcaster likewise discussed that a senior United States official informed Palestinian media that Bahrain and Oman are anticipated to normalise ties with Israel in the future.

Bahrain was the very first Gulf state to formally talk about the diplomatic relocation in between the UAE andIsrael According to the Bahrain News Agency, Manama invited the peace contract and extended its congratulations to the UAE for “taking steps to enhance the chances for Middle East peace”.

Jared Kushner, a senior consultant and son-in-law to President Donald Trump likewise hinted that another Arab nation might negotiate with Israel “in the coming days”.

Yesterday Trump made the statement that the UAE and Israel had officially normalised relations. In exchange for acknowledgment, Israel will supposedly “suspend” its strategies to annex big swathes of the inhabitedWest Bank The contract, called the Abraham Accord was admired by …