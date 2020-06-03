After Trump’s Church Visit, Pelosi Reads From The Bible

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi learn from the Bible in response to President Donald Trump holding a Bible in entrance of St. John’s Episcopal Church, which rioters broken Sunday night time.

Trump walked by Lafayette Square on Monday to pay respects to the historic church that was set ablaze.

Trump walked by Lafayette Square on Monday to pay respects to the historic church that was set ablaze.

Trump Holding Up a Bible Enraged Critics

The President holding up a Bible enraged lots of his critics, left and proper, who accused Trump of being all the things from sacrilegious to a dictator.

Speaker Pelosi responded to Trump’s stroll by studying a partial scripture from the Book of Ecclesiastes on Tuesday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a president of the United States "has the responsibility to heal," quoting former President. George H. W. Bush following the Rodney King riots and Former President Barack Obama's following the killing of Eric Garner.

Pelosi Responds

Pelosi stated that “time” was the “most important commodity” to reporters and skim from the third chapter of Ecclesiastes, wherein King Solomon displays on the subject.

“Last night when I saw the president holding up the Bible, I was thinking of so many things in the Bible that would have been appropriate in terms of the humanity of all people in our country,” Pelosi stated. “The time for every event under heaven. He talks about a time to heal — talks about embrace and time to shun embracing, how about that. … A time for peace. Let’s focus on the time to heal.”

Pelosi stated that "time" was the "most important commodity" to reporters and skim from the third chapter of Ecclesiastes, wherein King Solomon displays on the subject.

“We have had as the role of President of the United States, role of commander of chief, a person who has a responsibility to heal,” the House Speaker continued, calling on Trump, who she has repeatedly known as a racist and worse, to be a “healer in chief.”

“We would hope that the President of the United States would follow the lead of so many other presidents before has to be a healer in chief and not a fanner of the flame,” Pelosi stated.

“Yesterday we saw a most unfortunate situation where before the curfew – the time of the curfew occurred – peaceful protesters in front of the White House were beaten so the president could come out and go forward,” Pelosi stated. “What is that? That has no place and it’s time for us to do away with that. A time to heal.”

President Trump walks throughout Lafayette Park to St. John's Church. Holding a Bible he says, "We have a great country. That's my thoughts."

Nancy Gets Selective with Scripture

However, Pelosi didn’t quote your complete scripture — “A time to kill, and a time to heal; A time to break down, and a time to build up.”

Pelosi’s Bible studying got here after the discharge of her joint assertion with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Not surprisingly, each Democratic leaders accused Trump of “ripping” America aside.