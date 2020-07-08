After Trudeau snub, what Trump really wants from Obrador summit (opinion)

Obrador, the best choice of a country Trump has maligned for years, remains showing up. He even flew on commercial airliners to make the summit. But avoid being fooled by smiles and waves – Donald Trump has done enormous damage to the united states relationship with Mexico. AMLO may be creating a desperate and naive try to appease Trump and get some positive headlines, but he is betting on the wrong horse here in so many ways.

With the Mexican president in tow, it’s clear that Trump’s wanting to distract from the fact that he is cloaked in horrifying news — whether it is the pandemic, the economy, or the racism that now pervades his nearly every move. For Trump, everything’s a campaign opportunity, specially when cameras are rolling. That’s why we could expect him to use this meeting to complete what that he does most useful: lie concerning the reality of his actions and misrepresent the positive impact of the deals he signs. The the fact is, beating through to Mexico has been one of his true greatest hits. While he might momentarily hit pause on his xenophobic diatribes and might, briefly, stop using immigrants from Mexico as bogeyman to satiate his base — nobody, including AMLO, should think it will last. Trump’s game with this summit is so obvious it hurts: cast the implementation of the USMCA as an economic tailwind amid a brutal economic downturn and use AMLO as an indication that he isn’t actually xenophobic or anti-Hispanic.

Well, Mr. President, we Americans aren’t so easy. We see you, along with your record. Your actions speak louder than any words you may utter from the Oval Office at your summit.

It’s exactly as a result of Trump’s inaccurate, insulting, and frankly abhorrent comments about Mexicans — not to mention his actions toward Mexico and immigrants and asylum seekers there — that AMLO has been under pressure from his critics to cancel his Washington visit, his first foreign trip since he took office in 2018. But he’s still willing to just take the political risk of making the trip likely out of a determination he needs to propagate some good trade news and safeguard the $600 billion commercial relationship. He clearly is not a student of recent history. Trump is threatening more tariffs on Canada, even though Canada signed the same trade agreement, for instance.

AMLO’s insistence on arriving at the White House feels desperate. Traveling on a commercial flight in the midst of a pandemic to go to with the person who consistently bullies your country and insults your people does not scream self-confidence.

But this may be an incident of birds of a feather flocking together.

So while AMLO and Trump are polar opposites in a lot of ways — AMLO is a populist leftist who decries luxury (he stopped using the Presidential plane because it was too opulent) — they both have a need certainly to declare a win, namely the USMCA, and to spin (tall) tales about the economic recovery.

But while they make an effort to direct attention toward the trade deal, smiles and signing ceremonies won’t hide some bitter realities — particularly when it comes to bilateral issues like immigration.

Trump typically uses any moment in the spotlight to insult immigrants. He might dial back his xenophobia and racism with AMLO by his side, but that wont rewrite history. Meanwhile, AMLO’s presence in DC will soon be seen by many — both in Mexico and in the US — as open support for Trump’s reelection bid. AMLO is putting all of his eggs in an exceedingly anti-Mexican basket.

AMLO criticized Trump before being elected President but has kept quiet since being sworn in — a potentially politically costly move back home. Unless AMLO speaks up, he can appear to have acquiesced to Trump’s reign as King of the North and positioned himself as a vital foreign policy surrogate for Trump’s 2020 campaign.

But AMLO seems ready to take that risk, likely because he is banking on a Trump win and perceived benefits if he is seen as a person in the Trump team. That’s a risky bet. Trump’s track record implies that he would work with a second term to double down on policies that hurt Mexico, not help it to.

Trump has used the pandemic as an excuse to inflict more harm on immigrants at our southern border — including effectively shutting down the US asylum system at the border and implementing an expulsion order that sends migrants — regardless of how old they are — back again to Mexico in a average of 96 minutes . Homeland Security officials have bypassed court-ordered due process protections for minors, asylum seekers and others because they return border-crossers to Mexico as quickly as possible. These measures have already been extended indefinitely and feel just like a blueprint for what Trump has wanted to do all along, regardless of the humanitarian impact. AMLO will look aboard with these measures — not forgetting with Trump’s overall assault on human rights and immigration — if that he stands silent alongside Trump amid these developments.

We know what Trump wants from this visit: a public showing next to a supportive Hispanic face and probably some additional concessions on immigration. (Last year, after tariff threats from Trump, AMLO agreed to deploy the Mexican national guard to the border with Guatemala to simply help stem the flow of illegal immigrants.)

But no show of friendliness can disguise the reality. While AMLO is without question focused on benefiting from kind of short-term bump from a supposed economic victory, the longer-term costs that Trump has inflicted on the US-Mexico relationship will linger even though Trump loses in November.