After Trudeau snub, what Trump really wants from Obrador summit (opinion)

Obrador, the best choice of a country Trump has maligned for years, remains showing up. He even flew on commercial airliners to make the summit. But avoid being fooled by smiles and waves – Donald Trump has done enormous damage to the united states relationship with Mexico. AMLO may be creating a desperate and naive try to appease Trump and get some positive headlines, but he is betting on the wrong horse here in so many ways.
With the Mexican president in tow, it’s clear that Trump’s wanting to distract from the fact that he is cloaked in horrifying news — whether it is the pandemic, the economy, or the racism that now pervades his nearly every move. For Trump, everything’s a campaign opportunity, specially when cameras are rolling. That’s why we could expect him to use this meeting to complete what that he does most useful: lie concerning the reality of his actions and misrepresent the positive impact of the deals he signs. The the fact is, beating through to Mexico has been one of his true greatest hits. While he might momentarily hit pause on his xenophobic diatribes and might, briefly, stop using immigrants from Mexico as bogeyman to satiate his base — nobody, including AMLO, should think it will last. Trump’s game with this summit is so obvious it hurts: cast the implementation of the USMCA as an economic tailwind amid a brutal economic downturn and use AMLO as an indication that he isn’t actually xenophobic or anti-Hispanic.
Well, Mr. President, we Americans aren’t so easy. We see you, along with your record. Your actions speak louder than any words you may utter from the Oval Office at your summit.
AMLO’s insistence on arriving at the White House feels desperate. Traveling on a commercial flight in the midst of a pandemic to go to with the person who consistently bullies your country and insults your people does not scream self-confidence.
But this may be an incident of birds of a feather flocking together.
But while they make an effort to direct attention toward the trade deal, smiles and signing ceremonies won’t hide some bitter realities — particularly when it comes to bilateral issues like immigration.
Trump typically uses any moment in the spotlight to insult immigrants. He might dial back his xenophobia and racism with AMLO by his side, but that wont rewrite history. Meanwhile, AMLO’s presence in DC will soon be seen by many — both in Mexico and in the US — as open support for Trump’s reelection bid. AMLO is putting all of his eggs in an exceedingly anti-Mexican basket.
AMLO criticized Trump before being elected President but has kept quiet since being sworn in — a potentially politically costly move back home. Unless AMLO speaks up, he can appear to have acquiesced to Trump’s reign as King of the North and positioned himself as a vital foreign policy surrogate for Trump’s 2020 campaign.
But AMLO seems ready to take that risk, likely because he is banking on a Trump win and perceived benefits if he is seen as a person in the Trump team. That’s a risky bet. Trump’s track record implies that he would work with a second term to double down on policies that hurt Mexico, not help it to.
But no show of friendliness can disguise the reality. While AMLO is without question focused on benefiting from kind of short-term bump from a supposed economic victory, the longer-term costs that Trump has inflicted on the US-Mexico relationship will linger even though Trump loses in November.