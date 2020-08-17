After TikTok, Trump indicates banning Alibaba, other Chinese firms in US | International

Aug 17, 2020, 10:57 AM IST

Source: TOI.in

US President Donald Trump has actually shown that he was wanting to restriction other Chinese- owned business, consisting of e-commerce giant Alibaba in theUnited States The advancement followed Trump released an executive order on August 14, needing ByteDance to divest its interests in video-sharing app TikTok’s operations in the US within 90 days. “There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance … might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States,” the US President stated in the order.