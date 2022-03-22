Ermenihaber. Ibrahim Cullen, a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that the Turkish president continues to take steps to mediate, offering a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia.

Cullen addressed this topic at the 17th Ankara Book Fair, talking about the issues on the agenda, in particular the Ukrainian problem, the possibility of resolving it and the possible impact on the future.

According to him, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky responded positively to Erdogan’s proposal, expressing readiness to meet. And Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the views of the parties are not yet close enough, in order to organize a meeting between the “leaders” we still have to wait for the end of the work of the delegations.

Cullen noted that the meetings of the delegations in Belarus mainly focus on technical issues. Therefore, according to Cullen, the Putin-Zelensky meeting is key to finding solutions to fundamental issues.

According to Cullen, the decisions to be made in case of organizing a meeting will predetermine the course of the next 10 years. In this context, Cullen made the following observation: “Once this war is over, it will be necessary to build a new world order. “In shaping this security architecture, issues such as Russia’s role and place, relations with the Western bloc, as well as Ukraine’s territorial integrity, will become the main topics of discussion.”

Cullen added that Turkey will continue its efforts to end the war, noting that consultations on the issue are expected at the NATO summit, where Erdogan will hold a number of bilateral meetings.