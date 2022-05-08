The “Road Department” Foundation informs that on May 8, about 200 cubic meters of rock fell on the 27th kilometer of the M-8 Vanadzor-Dilijan interstate highway, due to which the road was closed unilaterally.
The contractor company is carrying out works to eliminate the rockslide tracks, the road is now two-way.
Road Department Foundation
