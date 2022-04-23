ARF Hay Dat made a statement ․

“On April 24, all over the world, the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide is commemorated and a tribute is paid. Unfortunately, 107 years later, the aftermath of the genocide continues to threaten the collective existence of the Armenians, as well as to undermine the security of the Republic of Armenia. Almost a century later, after the loss of all of Western Armenia, we are once again facing a serious threat of deportation.

The direct target of the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem is Artsakh, the part of our homeland where our roots have a 3000-year history, where Armenian sovereignty has stood even during the most difficult period. However, it is clear that, in fact, the main goal of the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem is to weaken the Republic of Armenia as much as possible. This proves once again that in case of impunity, the perpetrator repeats his act. The Turkish authorities not only continue to deny the Armenian Genocide, but also took an active part in Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing of the indigenous Armenian population in Artsakh during the 44-day war.

Apart from being a day of remembrance for us, April 24 is also a day that symbolizes the incredible endurance and vitality of the Armenian nation. And consequently, it must become a day symbolizing an unwavering struggle and unbreakable will. It must constantly remind us that every day we must fight for the strengthening of the Republic of Armenia և Artsakh, each in our place, each doing our best.

There is no greater misery than the loss of the homeland. No material prosperity or success abroad can ever fill the void faced by a stateless person. We owe a strong, prosperous Armenia and Artsakh to both the innocent victims of the genocide and future generations. Now, weakened and kneeling, we still have a statehood that we must cherish and stand on.

April 24 is a day to reflect on what we must do as a nation with collective forces in order to survive, to be strong, to prevent the recurrence of such a catastrophic crisis for the Armenians, for our statehood, which was achieved with great difficulty. The first և main precondition for having a strong, vibrant Diaspora is to have a strong Republic of Armenia և Artsakh. The Republic of Armenia և Artsakh is the vital source from which it is nourished և the Diaspora must continue to be nourished. The stronger Armenia, including Artsakh, the stronger the Diaspora will be. We must work with clear steps to strengthen and establish our statehood. We must do everything to eliminate the obstacles on this way.





We call on the authorities of the Republic of Armenia to be vigilant, until it is too late, to work out, to apply an effective policy aimed at the protection of the Armenian people. “

