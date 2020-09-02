After the hurricane, gas prices remain low while oil supply is high | News

SHREVEPORT, La – Experts state in spite of the after results ofHurricane Laura gas prices remain low

Michael Moncla, interim president of Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, states it’s everything about a big supply and low need.

“Well, I mean, the pandemic is obviously all over the country,” Moncla stated. “So, it has created a decrease in the amount of oil or gas that people are using. So, the oil or gas that’s on the market is, there’s a surplus of it. So, that’s why you’re seeing low prices. And I will go on record and tell you that the cheapest liquid you can find is gasoline.”

KTBS-3 spoke to consumers at numerous regional gas stations and discovered the prices to be rather low-cost.

Clarence Thomas, a Shreveport local, commutes to Natchitoches daily for work.

“From last week to now, I can say it’s about three-to-four, cents-wise,” Thomas stated. “Like I say, I don’t see why the jump. I can’t get it as far as the devastation and what the government tried to do (for recovery). It’s a travesty or something down there. As far as here, power outages, and down there in Natchitoches, where it’s really terrible down there.”

Shalissa Roland, public relations for Shreveport-Bossier …