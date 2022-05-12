Human rights activist Avetik Ishkhanyan wrote on his Facebook page ․

“It is indisputable that all the Armenian authorities were cut off from the society during their rule. However, not counting the first persons of the state, the others, ministers, deputies, often walked without bodyguards, visited cafes. I have often met them on the streets, talking, arguing.

I remember, after the dismissal, despite the intolerance towards the former at that time, the heavy accusation, I met Vano Siradeghyan on the street. Later, after resigning, the former presidents also took to the streets: Leon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan.

What about today? Feeling inwardly part of their treacherous guilt, the current officials, ministers, deputies, are terrified and locked in their private houses and offices. They are accompanied by bodyguards, and the highest-ranking officials are accompanied by hundreds of police officers. Demonstratingly going to a restaurant, all the surrounding streets are closed by hundreds of policemen. Not to mention the dictator, whose dozens of armored vehicles can pass over each of us.

Terrified, the dictator carries checked water in boxes during his travels. Hundreds of policemen protect the so-called “People’s Elected” deputies in the National Assembly.

In fact, you are all prisoners. Yes, rich, privileged, but terrified prisoners. The political prisoners in prisons on your orders today are freer than you. “I think that after a possible change of government, unlike the ‘former ones’, you will not have the courage to take to the streets like today.”