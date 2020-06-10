After the bushfires: show us your photos of devastation and renewal | Australia news

Many of us have special places in nature that individuals like to return to time and again. But for many of us, those places – patches of forest, and the flora and fauna that live there – burned in Australia’s 2019-20 bushfires.

Guardian Australia would like to see your photos, and hear about how those places are doing now. How is the wildlife? How are the plants? What about the birds? Is the landscape still bleak – or do you have a cure for some kind of recovery?

If you keep these things, we would be particularly thinking about seeing before and after photos used the same place. We would also like to see signs of life in your part of the country – flora and fauna that’s coming back.

They will undoubtedly be used for a project that aims to illustrate the impact of the bushfires several months on through readers’ eyes.

Please send us your photos and tell us, in up to 100 words, about them and what differences you are noticing since the fires.

