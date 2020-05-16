After Surviving Wars, Pestilence, Religions Use Technology to Beat Pandemic

Throw a world pandemic on the world’s religions, and also you get confessions through Skype, digital seders, and recitations of the Quran over Facebook.

The world’s three main religions have survived famines, plagues, pestilence, and wars. Now, within the 21st century shutdown, New York-area Jewish, Islamic, and Christian clerics are turning to know-how to assist their followers by the coronavirus.

Worshipers have taken to on-line connections as the hazards of the virus and uncertainty of self-isolation deepen their spirituality and strengthen their religion, the clerics stated.

“I think from a spiritual standpoint, it’s very empowering,” stated Sheikh Osamah Salhia, Imam on the Islamic Center of Passaic County in Clifton, New Jersey.

The government-ordered shutdowns have been “a chance for us to recognise our real priorities in life and gain a sense of clarity on what really matters: family, community, the masjid (mosque), and its role,” he stated in an interview.

While bans on mass gatherings have taken away the communal side of prayers, particularly in the course of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the Islamic Center is connecting on-line with congregants for courses and Koran readings, Salhia stated.

Livestream prayers, nonetheless, usually are not inspired, he stated, including households ought to pray collectively at house.

Virtual hugs and kisses

This 12 months, many Jews, together with Esther Greenberg of New York’s Long Island, gathered their households for Passover on Zoom.

“Unfortunately, we all can’t be together holding each other around, giving hugs and kisses, but we’re doing it virtually because this is what our family does,” Greenberg, 73, stated at her April eight seder.

At the Park East Synagogue in Manhattan, most of the sanctuary’s largely older congregants have been connecting through the web for the primary time, Cantor Benny Rogosnitzky stated.

“Technology has been amazing,” stated Rogosnitzky. “It really is a lifeline.

Congregants use online platforms to link not only to morning services but to a supportive community that has grown more spiritual during the crisis, Rogosnitzky said.

After the lockdown, he said he envisions smaller, shorter gatherings, with barriers in the sanctuary and temperature-takers greeting worshipers.

“It’s going to be more about, stay separate,” he stated.

Contrary to some polls displaying declines in digital non secular attendance because the virus outbreak, the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in Manhattan has seen a rise in on-line worshipers for its Episcopal companies, stated the Rev. Patrick Malloy.

“One of the good issues that is taking place on Sundays is we’ve got individuals from all around the world, and hundreds of them sharing of worship with us each Sunday,” said Malloy.

“For the first time, I heard a confession by Skype,” he added. “You know, you have to do what you have to do.”

Like other clerics, Malloy says he has seen more spirituality in the flock during the pandemic.

“When you’re locked in your house, and especially when you’re locked in a small New York apartment by yourself, day after day after day, you come to think about the bigger questions,” he said.

When the crisis ends, Malloy said he expects to see the church at least as full as it was before because “individuals actually do miss each other.”

