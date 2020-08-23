After shouldering blame for 2-0 hole, Chris Paul comes through in clutch for Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul wasn’t shy about shouldering the blame for his group’s 2-0 hole going into a vital Game 3. He stated he needed to appear.

And that’s what he did on Saturday, putting the Thunder back in the first-round NBA playoff series with a 119-107 overtime success over the Houston Rockets in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

“I think we just wanted to fight,” Paul stated. “We know how tough it is coming back from down 3-0, so we wanted to fight tonight and that’s what we did.”

Paul completed with 26 points on 11-of-20 shooting, plus 6 rebounds and 5 helps in 41 minutes.

He made a basket to put the Thunder within 3 late in the 4th, and Houston guard Danuel House then got out of bounds to offer OKC the ball back. A layup by Steven Adams sufficed to 102-101 with less than 30 seconds to go in the 4th. Paul and the Rockets’ James Harden got tangled up prior to the ball was tossed in bounds. Harden made a totally free toss, however Houston turned it over.

Paul then set colleague Shai Gilgeous-Alexander up with an identify pass for the consent 3 with 14.3 seconds left, and as soon as the video game went to overtime following split complimentary tosses by House, Paul went to work. With Harden fouled out, Paul struck 2 threes in a 75-second window, consisting of an outrageous fadeaway from the wing as the shot clock ended, to seal Game 3.

“I think I needed to play with better pace,” Paul stated. “Be more aggressive. Take shots when they’re there. And be better defensively.”

Paul’s initially 2 video games …