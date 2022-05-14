In the case of a tragic accident, it is difficult to imagine, it is cynicism when talking about the ritual, as reported by Tert.am, human rights activist Avetik Ishkhanyan said at a news conference, referring to the case of a pregnant woman being run over by a motorcade accompanying the Prime Minister.

“What does this movement of people, accompanied by dozens of cars, mean in all regions of Yerevan?” Instead of the woman who was hit, we could be any of us, our relatives. After such an incident, the prime minister could not remain in office in any country, all the people would take to the streets if he did not resign voluntarily, but we endured. Moreover, there are people who supported him. I am not interested in the ritual, the woman is cynically thrown under the car and left. “Believe me, if the driver had stopped at that moment, he would have been punished,” Ishkhanyan said.

On April 26, at around 6:20 pm, a fatal car accident took place at the intersection of Leo-Paronyan streets in Yerevan, as a result of which a 28-year-old pregnant woman died. After the incident, it became clear that the woman was run over by the car of the officer escort accompanying the “Traffic Police” service accompanying Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The Investigative Committee later said that the commander of the squad was the one who was hit. Initiated a criminal case.