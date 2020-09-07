After record low flu season in Australia, US hopes for the same

It’s never been more important to keep flu at bay, since this fall and winter there will be Covid-19 outbreaks in addition to the flu.

Along with getting a flu shot, Redfield urged people to wear masks, social distance, wash their hands and be smart about crowds.

An easy flu season in the Southern Hemisphere The Southern Hemisphere, which generally has its flu season generally from April to September , just experienced a record low flu season, according to the World Health Organization Take Australia, for example. In August 2019, there were 61,000 laboratory confirmed cases of influenza in Australia. In August 2020, there were 107. “This is virtually a non-season,” said Ian Barr, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Melbourne. ”We’ve never seen numbers like this before.” South Africa and the southern cone of South America have had similar experiences. “Where you would expect to have seasons — like in Chile, like in Argentina — we didn’t really see a season this year,” said Dr. Andrea Vicari, an adviser on epidemic-prone disease for the Pan American Health Organization. Covid-19 is much of the reason. Flu season in the Southern Hemisphere started just as Covid-19 hit. All the precautions people took to control the new virus — staying home, practicing social distancing, wearing masks — also helped keep flu numbers low. “Many of the physical distancing and public health measures that have been put in place, which keeps people apart,…

Read The Full Article