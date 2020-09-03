Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Amazon has deleted listings for two job openings whose duties included tracking “labor organizing threats against the company” after the positions caused a public uproar.

Amazon’s postings, removed on Tuesday, were for a senior intelligence analyst and an (*2*) within its Phoenix, Az.-based Global Security Operations’ “global intelligence program.” The group is responsible for keeping tabs on and reporting to leadership all manner of corporate risks, everything from protests and geopolitical crises to insider threats and trade secret theft.

The jobs’ duties, Amazon said, “may cover topics including organized labor, activist groups, hostile political leaders.” The company said it expected the analysts to keep up to date on “topics of importance to Amazon, including hate groups, policy initiatives, geopolitical issues, terrorism, law enforcement, and organized labor.”

Despite appearing on LinkedIn for days—and on the official Amazon jobs portal for months—the listings caused an uproar after they became broadly known on Tuesday. Amazon critics described the prospective employees as “snitches” and “union…

Read The Full Article