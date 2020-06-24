After OTF takeover, USAGM CEO Michael Pack faces pressure from lawmakers and courts

After an abrupt takeover of the Open Technology Fund (OTF) final week, pressure is mounting towards Michael Pack, the newly appointed CEO of the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM). A longtime ally of Steve Bannon, critics say the brand new appointee is including a partisan slant to the company, which additionally oversees Voice of America and Radio Free Asia.

In a letter despatched on Wednesday, 9 members of Congress pushed Pack on his abrupt alternative of the management and board of OTF, a pivotal web freedom nonprofit put in place underneath President Obama. Led by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), the letter can also be signed by Sens. Ed Markey (D-MA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), amongst others.

“OTF-funded technologies and projects have also delivered enormous benefits to U.S. national security and to Americans in their everyday lives,” the letter reads. “Reports regarding changes to OTF’s programming requirements are alarming.”

“The most egregious breach of that firewall in history”

Over the previous eight years, OTF has funded a variety of web freedom initiatives, together with Signal, Lets Encrypt, and a variety of broader cybersecurity analysis initiatives. Many had expressed concern that Pack would shift the company to focus completely on circumventing web censorship in China, which might divert sources away from dozens of ongoing initiatives around the globe.

The senators name on Pack to keep up OTF’s technical advisory board and its assist for open-source safety audits. In specific, the letter calls out OTF’s requirement that supported initiatives open-source their code, a requirement that many had been hoping to sidestep to direct cash to the Ultrasurf undertaking.

“The OTF has long followed a policy of only funding projects that are released as open source, have been approved by OTF’s independent technical advisory board, and have been subjected to an independent cybersecurity audit,” the letter continues. “We are concerned by statements from OTF’s former CEO that USAGM is now seeking to steer its funds to programs that do not meet this necessary qualifications.”

The letter comes on the heels of a federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday by the OTF and different not too long ago undertaking leaders dismissed within the latest purge. The lawsuit alleges that Pack lacked the authorized authority to hold out the firings, as they represent a type of political interference that’s explicitly forbidden within the statute authorizing the company.

As the grievance describes it, the OTF and different teams organized underneath USAGM are insulated from political interference by a “firewall” provision in the International Broadcasting Act.

“Mr. Pack’s actions this past week constitute the most egregious breach of that firewall in history,” the grievance alleges. “It is hard to conceive of a more serious breach of the organizations’ legally protected independence.”