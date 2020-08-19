After nearly a decade in prison for a marijuana sale, Derek Harris has been freed

Harris’ life sentence was just recently decreased to time served– 9 years– and he was launched from the Louisiana State Penitentiary, according to a Tuesday press release from the Promise of Justice Initiative, a New Orleans- based not-for-profit.

His release comes at a time when detainees throughout the nation face increased threats of coronavirus, with numerous organizations reporting numerous cases amongst detainees and employee.

“This delayed justice was a terrifying ordeal for Derek and his family,” Mercedes Montagnes, the not-for-profit’s executive director stated. “As COVID-19 rates continue to rise in DOC facilities, every day spent in Angola was a tremendous risk for Derek’s health and safety.”

Harris’ release is simply the initial step in assisting him progress, his lawyer, Cormac Boyle stated.

“Supporting Derek did not end with overturning his egregious life sentence and it did not end the day he walked out of Angola,” Boyle stated in a declaration. According to the release, Harris utilized to work in the prison’s health center for years however is now a complimentary guy without any task and in requirement of “basic help for medications and other necessities to get him started in his new life.” “Righting the harms done to a person through incarceration includes supporting their health, housing, and adjustment to their long-deserved freedom we need all the help we can get,” Boyle stated. About.69 grams Harris, a military veteran, was detained in 2008 in Abbeville, Louisiana, for offering an officer.69 grams of …

