After nearly 50 years on the run, 77-year-old prison escapee captured in New Mexico

A 77- year-old prison escapee who had actually been on the run for nearly half a century was captured today in New Mexico, the FBI stated.

The retired law enforcement officers who Luis Archuleta was founded guilty of shooting in the stomach in 1971 stated Thursday he found Archuleta after getting a telephone pointer this summer season.

“I’m reveling in the fact that I got him,” previous Denver authorities Officer Daril Cinquanta informed NBC affiliate KUSA in Denver.

Cinquanta stated he passed his pointer along to the FBI. With the aid of Espa ñola, New Mexico, authorities and a SWAT group, Archuleta was captured in the houseWednesday The station reported Archuleta was dealing with a better half who was not knowledgeable about his criminal past.

“Mr. Archuleta will at long last be held accountable for his actions,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann stated in a declaration.

Archuleta, likewise referred to as Larry Pusateri, was founded guilty in 1973 of shooting Cinquanta, according to the FBI. He got away from a Colorado state prison center the next year, the bureau stated.

In 1977, he was called as a federal fugitive.

Cinquanta retired from the force, however he continued to hunt for the fugitive as he established his a personal examination company, he stated. This summer season he got a crucial telephone call.

