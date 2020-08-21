After nearly 27 years, family of Angie Housman witnesses her killer admit guilt

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo.– Child killer Earl Cox addressed a judge’s concerns in a matter-of- reality way as he confessed kidnaping, sexually abusing, and killing 9-year-old Angie Housman in 1993.

Several of Angie’s family members provided victim effect declarations inside theSt Charles County Courthouse. One of Angie’s cousins informed the judge she still has problems.

“I cry every time I think about what she went through,” stated Melanie Martin.

Angie’s mom passed away of cancer prior to discovering who eliminated her child.

“They’re in heaven looking down on us now smiling,” stated Sandra Hill, Angie’s auntie.

Hill beinged in court cleaning away tears and resting her head in her folded hands sometimes as Cox confessed his guilt.

“He took everything from my family and after all these years, it was torture not knowing,” she stated. “But maybe not knowing was best, because what I heard in there was horrible; what she had to go through.”

“They’re lucky they found him,” stated Ron Bone Sr., Angie’s stepfather.“I’d of hate to see if I found him.”

Ron Bone Jr was just 2 years-old when his sis was killed.

“He does not be worthy of to breathe the breath he’s breathing …

