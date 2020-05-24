After her shift at the hospital, ER nurse Mindi Hoagey goes to her small business, Honey’s Homebrewed Cafe, to cook meals for kids in need!

Mindi Hoagey is an ER nurse in Pottstown, Pennsylvania that, after her shift, goes to her small business called Honey’s Homebrewed Cafe as well as chefs meals for kids in requirement at her church.

When the pandemic started, she promptly recognized a space in the neighborhood.

“We ended up finding there was a need for children to have meals,” claimed Hoagey.

Her day, nonetheless, isn’t over when the last dish is offered. She’s still set up to function a 12- hr shift at Pottstown Hospital, where she’s an emergency clinic nurse.



She states her desire is for her business to remove as well as for her to eventually very own her very own cafe with her sis, Melanie McKnight.

But also when that occurs, she states she does not believe she might leave her life as a nurse behind.