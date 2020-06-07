After Covid, we may be in a volatile gig economy that relies heavily on the internet

Small companies are struggling to remain afloat and individuals are already relying more on internet gigs. Experts predict that post-pandemic, these trends will carry on as we shift toward a more precarious gig economy that relies heavily on the internet.

Since CNN Business began reporting on how the pandemic has affected different industries in early March, some of those changes have already arrived at pass, providing us with a very good sign of what’s to come.

“The point of venture capital is to make bets on the future,” said Dan Wang, associate professor of management at Columbia Business School. “And there are some obvious industries that have attracted more venture capital during the pandemic.”

It’s also worth taking a look at how individuals are spending their time on the web, not just their money.

While golf, basketball, hockey and other sports all suspended their seasons, esports kept operating . Some gaming businesses, including the Electronic Sports League, the world’s largest esports organizer, told CNN Business in March they certainly were seeing continued or increased interest from broadcasters and advertisers.

“The conversations that might have been hot but not yet closed are getting closed quicker,” Craig Levine, world wide chief strategy officer of the Electronic Sports League, known as ESL, told CNN Business in March. “People that we haven’t spoken to in a while, our phones are starting to ring a little bit from them as they’re getting intrigued by what we’re able to offer them.”

In April, ESL announced a three-year deal with Amazon-owned livestreaming giant Twitch to exclusively stream competitions on the platform.

Gaming has emerged as a winner . From weddings and graduation ceremonies to classes, people have taken the more time they have indoors to meet up on the web.

The gig economy

As the nation starts to recoup from massive unemployment rates, the new normal may usher in a shift away from full-time jobs to side hustles and multiple gigs, experts predict.

“A lot of small businesses, even if they are squarely situated in the physical world, are going to see the digital channel as a source of resilience,” said Arun Sundararajan, a business professor at New York University and author of “The Sharing Economy.”

For Asian Americans, that have faced higher rates of unemployment than any other group, the road to recovery appears troubling. During the 2008 recession, Asian Americans had the highest long-term unemployment of any group, according to a 2012 study from Marlene Kim, a professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts Boston, who predicts it now may happen again.

“I’m going to predict that this is going to happen again,” Kim told CNN Business. “I think it absolutely was part discrimination but also part other people dropped out of the labor market, they didn’t even look for jobs. But Asians kept trying to find jobs and being counted [as unemployed.]”

“One result may be that even though we will undoubtedly lose many in-person businesses, we may have a more robust on- and off-line landscape of experiences and businesses available after the pandemic,” said Jane Desmond, professor of anthropology and gender and women’s studies at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

A lasting culture of hustling

Kala Yoga studio in Brooklyn, New York, is struggling after shutting its doors three weeks as a result of its opening day in February. Since the owner Kate Sullivan began offering classes on the web on March 17, Sullivan, said they the studio has had revenue of $11,500 but has lost about $26,000 for expenses that include rent, utilities and software services.

“Just today I wrote to my landlord to just basically beg for a rent concession for the next five months because we have an impossibility of performance right now,” Sullivan told CNN Business in late May. She said other yoga studios have noticed a disappear in attendance, too. “I think people are just getting depressed and less motivated. And I think people are also on Zoom for work and they’re just like, ‘I can’t be on another computer screen right now.'”

As people keep hustling, they might are taking customers away from the very organizations they benefit. Sullivan said some of her employees are doing just that.

“I do not begrudge [my teachers] for it. Because I mean, everyone has to do what they need to do to survive,” she said.