After charges, mom of murdered 4-year-old calls for KC to stand up against violence | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The mom of a 4-year-old young boy murdered while oversleeping June is getting in touch with the neighborhood to take a stand against weapon violence.

Charron Powell and her household breathed a sigh of relief, as the suspect in the death of her kid, LeGend Taliferro, was charged and nabbed Thursday early morning.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who had a helping hand,” Powell stated. “This is rough, but it’s a good day — but still rough to imagine I don’t have my son anymore to wake up and not feel his presence or hear his voice.”

Ryson Ellis, 22, has actually been charged with second-degree murder, illegal usage of a weapon and 2 counts of armed criminal action. Read a breakdown of the allegations here.

“Our community really bravely stepped forward on this case with information,” stated Jean Peters Baker, Jackson County district attorney. (*4 *)

While grateful to see justice, LeGend’s mom stated there are no winners in the scenario.

“As a community, we also have to recognize that now there’s a young man who is incarcerated,” she stated. “This is a lose-lose situation for my family and his.”

As the city deals with 124 murders up until now this year, …