After Beirut’s blast Brazil hints at withdrawing its peacekeeping mission from Lebanon – Middle East Monitor

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was produced by the Security Council in March 1978 to validate Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon and bring back global peace and security. Since 2006, UNIFIL has actually been running in southern Lebanon by supporting land and maritime Lebanese forces in enhancing their abilities and maintaining peace in the location. France, Italy, Spain and England took turns at the helm prior to Brazil showed up. In mid-2010, the UN welcomed Brazil to add to UNIFIL.

Office of the Military Advisor at the Brazilian Permanent Mission to the UN commented on the invite at that time: “The UN [has a special interest] in Brazilian participation in the highest command offices within the mission. Such interest was justified by Brazil’s current standing in the international arena, and by the high level of Brazilian performance within UN peace operations and the level of acceptance by the contributing countries and the surrounding countries.”

On 29 September 2011, Brazil ended up being associated with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) under UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The Brazilian Navy was authorised, by the National Congress, to send out a ship to sign up with UNIFIL. The existence of a Brazilian ship because area adds to the assurance of peace and …