After almost carding a second ace, Si Woo Kim eyes a second Wyndham win

GREENSBORO, N.C.– Si Woo Kim took dead objective throughout the 3rd round of the Wyndham Championship, and now he remains in position to win the occasion for the second time in 4 years.

Kim began the day in a four-way tie for the lead, however he broke totally free with an ace on the par-3 3rd after disconcerting an 8-iron from 161 lawns.

He almost duplicated the task a couple of holes later on, as his 5-iron from 197 lawns onNo 12 danced around the hole prior to settling simply beyond it.

He wound up 14 inches far from signing up with Brian Harman (2015 Northern Trust) as gamers to have 2 aces in the exact same competitive round, and he leads by 2 shots after carding an 8-under 62.

“I just hit it (on No. 3) and then the ball goes just right at the pin,” Kim stated. “I did not expect that ace, but some guys (were) yelling at me. I feel like just tap-in really close, and some TV guys told me that’s an ace, and I was so excited.”

Kim is best understood for his win at The Players in 2017, however it was at Sedgefield that he caught his very first Tour triumph in 2016, a six-shot romp for the then- 21-year-old. And while he has actually had a hard time rather in current months, his newest top-10 surface came at– you thought it — in 2015’s Wyndham, where he ended up fifth.

