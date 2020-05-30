After alleviating restrictions, Iran records highest coronavirus cases – Middle East Monitor

Iranian authorities introduced on Friday recording the highest variety of coronavirus cases in two months as restrictions had been alleviated, Quds Press reported.

According Quds Press, the Iranian authorities warned that the scenario is deteriorating in sure areas, noting that the Khuzestan Province remains to be labelled purple – the highest hazard space in response to standards laid down by the nation.

Spokesman for Iran’s Health Ministry Kianoush Jahanpour revealed in a press convention that his nation recorded 2,819 new cases, elevating the whole variety of cases within the nation since mid-February to 146,668.

The 2 May recorded the bottom variety of new cases within the nation, however since then, the quantity is rising, however at a really low price in comparison with earlier months.

In the wake of the low variety of new cases recorded every day, the Iranian authorities allowed eating places to reopen final week. In the center of April, authorities began to ease the coronavirus-related restrictions imposed throughout the nation.

On Thursday, Jahanpour disclosed that the nation recorded 50 new deaths, elevating the total number of coronavirus deaths in the country to 7,677.

Foreign specialists declare that Iran doesn’t announce the official numbers associated to coronavirus within the nation, claiming that the actual numbers are greater than this.