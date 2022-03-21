Taguhi Tovmasyan, a member of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, addressed several questions to the Armenian authorities.

“We are talking about the peace agenda, what about the demands of our captives? Have we forgotten about them, where is the condition of the de-occupation of Hadrut-Shushi, the issue of the fate of the deportees?”

On May 12, the Azeri troops invaded Syunik-Gegharkunik, on November 26 they settled in some areas of Syunik. Do we have any information whether the Azeri forces will continue to remain in the sovereign territory of Armenia or not? After all, peace or acceptance of the conditions dictated by Azerbaijan?

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan states that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue for us, but a matter of rights. Mr. “Minister, do you imagine that the rights of the people of Artsakh can be protected if Artsakh is part of Azerbaijan?” the deputy raised such questions.