After a dreamlike win, Liverpool may be just one sleepless night away from the title

There wasn’t that familiar roar at the end, but there clearly was the realisation that this may be the sweetest feeling anyone has felt at Anfield for 30 years.

That is the knowledge that Liverpool are one result from a first title since 1990. They may even be one night from a first title since 1990; one sleep, as the modern phrasing goes. That comes after a performance which was so perfect it may as well have now been a dream.

All attention turns to Stamford Bridge on Thursday. That is now a proper event. As far as the final decisive act of the title, it could well be that Manchester City “lose it”, as opposed to Liverpool win it.





That will be the case if Chelsea win or draw against Pep Guardiola’s side.

It means Anfield isn’t the stage for the sweetest feeling of all: the confirmation that, yes, Liverpool are champions again.

Maybe that’s oddly appropriate in the circumstances, and it’s just as well they win the title when they’re maybe not playing as opposed to playing facing empty stands.

It would also be narratively fitting – and one of those little twists that football so frequently throws up – that Chelsea hand Liverpool the title after an unassailable thrashing of Crystal Palace. These were the two sides that denied them in that most painful of title failures in 2014.

It would only reinforce how absolutely every thing has been turned around for Liverpool, for this most deserved and emphatic of title wins.

Before they can say that, though, they’ll need certainly to go through the emotions of watching this game – if they can.

Chelsea and City will needless to say say they’re playing because of their own ends, but they’ll inherently know it is about the end destination of the title.

The defending champions will be fighting to keep that status provided that possible, and try to make Liverpool work that bit harder because of their trophy. A City win would needless to say mean the title would go to the next fixture, which just happens to be Liverpool’s visit to Eastlands. Pep Guardiola’s side would surely take at the very least some professional satisfaction in prolonging Liverpool’s wait, and making it all that bit flatter.

In a similar way, Chelsea might vibe off City’s energy on Thursday, to spark a spikier game. That’s what happened when Chelsea denied Tottenham Hotspur with that notorious 2-2 two years ago. There clearly isn’t the same rivalry with City as there’s with Spurs – or, for that matter, Liverpool – but there is a bit of a recent history. The Chelsea-City game of December 2016 game ended in a brawl in the tunnel.

Chelsea’s last king-making game at Spurs saw a brawl before they even got to the tunnel, and long before it ended.

Whatever about a ‘Battle of the Bridge’, Liverpool will require a bottle job from City, what you may want to call it. At this point, they’ll just just take the title.

The very feel of that game will be telling. And the feel of this conquer Crystal Palace was still curious.

This was definitely one game – maybe most importantly others to date, including the Merseyside derby across the road – where the absence of a crowd was directly highly relevant to how it played out. The circumstances meant it absolutely was impossible to not imagine it in normal circumstances.

With Liverpool a mere two games from the title before it started, a packed Anfield could have been fervently driving them on. It would have been one of the rare fixtures electrified by expectation, by anticipation, every one fully aware they were planning to witness history.

Every moment could have been enriched – maybe not least that brilliant opening goal.

The final whistle it self would have been an event, fired by the knowledge that the the next occasion they step on a pitch, they might be champions.

As it absolutely was, Liverpool were playing without that emotional force in it. They were forced to help keep the support in mind, as opposed to feeling it on their backs.

But they did play with a much greater wind behind them than on Sunday. They were on it from the start, forcing Crystal Palace straight back from the start.

One wider theory about the lack of crowds is that it’s negatively affecting pressing, as well as risk-taking. The belief is that the players aren’t surrounded by the same intensity, so don’t quite have the same intent.

The great variable here needless to say was the tantalising prize of that great victory. Liverpool were playing like champions, and undoubtedly scoring like champions.

All of the goals were perfect, perfectly showcasing their numerous qualities. Events – as ever – started from full-back. Trent Alexander-Arnold displayed the delivery that has devastated so many defences, albeit this from a supreme free-kick as opposed to a cross. Mo Salah then scored that most Mo Salah of goals, running in behind the defence to so fluidly accept Fabinho’s fine long pass before diverting it in to the net. Fabinho himself then scored what should be becoming his vintage goal. It was that he did against City, for the reason that November win that went a good way to firing this surge. The Brazilian has the purest of strikes, the ball as an arrow because it leaves his foot.

If ever there was a goal that warranted a crowd, it absolutely was that. If ever there clearly was a performance that was, it absolutely was this.

Liverpool then scored that a lot of vintage of Liverpool goals under Jurgen Klopp: a searing counter-attack. It was, of course, Sadio Mane that finally scored, fittingly finishing a Salah pass. The stars had combined. Everything was coming together. All that was missing from the night was the crowd.

All that is missing from this year, and this long wait, is one result. They may now just wait one night.