After a long break, British rock star Sting performed his famous Russians song again, dedicating it to Ukrainians, Russians fighting the war.

“I have seldom performed this song over the years, as I have written it, because I did not think it would be relevant again. But against the backdrop of a bloody, horrible, wrong decision made by one man to attack a peaceful, non-threatening neighbor, this song once again becomes a call to humanity. For the brave Ukrainians who are fighting against this brutal dictatorship, but also for the many Russians who are protesting against this atrocity, despite the threat of arrest and imprisonment. We all love our children. “Stop the war,” the musician wrote on his Insagram page, attaching a video of his new performance.

The song was written by Sting in the mid-1980s, during the years between the Cold War, the Free World, and the Soviet Union.

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN