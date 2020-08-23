After 59, Scottie Scheffler (67) struggles to keep pace with Dustin Johnson

NORTON, Mass.– Scottie Scheffler glanced a couple hundred text Friday night after tape-recording the 12 th sub-60 rating in PGA Tour history. Once he got to TPC Boston for his 3rd round, he was still getting congratulations from his peers.

“It’s fun,” he stated, “but once I got on the course, I didn’t think once about it.”

Keeping pace with Dustin Johnson needed his complete attention.

Scheffler followed up his 59 with a third-round 67– a strong round however not low enough to hang with Johnson, who went 60-64 and now has a five-shot lead at The Northern Trust.

Despite sitting at 17-under 196 through 3 rounds and being ranked 2nd in strokes acquired: tee to green, Scheffler stated his swing “feels a bit off.”

“I’ve had a little trouble working it left to right,” he stated. “But I’m managing it pretty well. I would say I probably hit it better in San Fran”– when he played in the last group Sunday at the PGA Championship– “than I am right now, however the margins out here are a little larger than they existed. At a significant, you have actually got to be so particular, so that makes you take your ball-striking to a brand-new level. I would not state I’m …