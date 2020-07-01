Tim Tarpley said his mom, who was simply 80, have been sick for a couple of days when that he took her to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth and learned she had Covid-19.

She was admitted on June 9 and his 79-year-old dad was admitted on the 11th.

Tarpley, 52, said his dad was in the ICU and seemed to be successful. Nurses had even had the opportunity to wheel Curtis to Betty’s unit, so they could spend some time together.

Betty’s condition declined, and Tarpley said she called him and his sister, Tricia, and told them she “was ready to go.”

It took him time to make peace with her decision.

“I just screamed ‘No!’ I was like, ‘I’ve got too much, too many other things to do in this life that I want to show you, and I’m not ready,'” that he said.

Hospital staff let Tarpley and his sister visit their mom twice, he said.

On the very first visit she was heavily medicated and didn’t really know these were there.

She was alert and cracking jokes if they came back the following day, but Tarpley said it had been clear that she was uncomfortable and doctors said she did not have long.

Tarpley said that he called his dad to update him on his mom’s condition and told him how much he loved him.

Shortly after receiving the update from his young ones, Curtis’ oxygen levels plummeted.

“I really feel like he like he was fighting because he was supposed to and once he knew she wasn’t gonna make it, then he was okay with, you know, taking it to the house,” Tarpley said. “I think he fought because he thought the team needed him, but he was also tired and he was in pain.”

It happened so quickly that Tarpley and his sister weren’t in a position to see their dad again.

‘The right thing to do was to get them together’

Tarpley said that a nurse he’d never even spoken to arranged for his father and mother to be together. They had both decided to go on comfort care, which involved giving them heavy doses of medication to help relieve their pain.

“It felt like the right thing to do was to get them together,” said Blake Throne, one of the ICU nurses looking after Curtis. “I started inquiring about if it was even possible and then I started shaking the tree to try to get it done.”

Throne said it took a team effort, but they could actually move Betty to the ICU, so she and her husband could be side-by-side.

When yet another nurse told Curtis that Betty was there, that he tried to appear over at her. But Throne said that he was very weak.

“His eyes opened and his eyebrows went up,” Throne said. “He knew what we said. He knew that she was there.”

Throne said he then put Betty’s hand on Curtis’ arm.

Communicating without words

“I honestly think they were so incapacitated that all they could do was talk with their souls or something, a special unspoken language,” Tarpley said. “They obviously knew each other well enough that they could communicate without words.”

Betty died after about 20 minutes and Curtis died about 45 minutes later, Throne said.

Tarpley said the was grateful for a healthcare facility staff’s empathy and kindness.

“That’s what makes them the best,” that he said.

Tarpley said that he doesn’t discover how his parents got Covid-19, but that he said he’d to quarantine because that he caught it from them. He said his father and mother had mostly been in isolation since March, but that he visited them every couple of days to check in.

That time together made their relationship even stronger, which Tarpley said gave him “another level of peace.”

He said the household and friends hope to have the ability to have a celebration of Betty and Curtis’ life next year.