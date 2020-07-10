Africa’s week in pictures: 3-9 July 2020

WorldAfrica’s week in pictures: 3-9 July 2020By Jasyson - July 10, 2020Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email A choice of the week’s best photos from over the continent and beyond: Image copyright AFP Image caption Young dancers stretch all through rehearsals in Lagos, Nigeria, on Friday…. Image copyright AFP Image caption Olamide Olawale is one 12 pupils at the Leap of Dance Academy, started by David Ajala, which gives lessons at no cost. Image copyright Getty Images Image caption On Saturday, Ethiopian Oromos living in the US city of St Paul mourn popular protest singer Hachalu Hundessa who had been murdered in Addis Ababa last week sparking outrage and unrest. Image copyright EPA Image caption On Tuesday Ermine Nzotto from the Central African Republic beams as she holds daughters Ervina and Prefina. The previously conjoined twins, whose skulls were fused together, underwent surgery in Italy’s Vatican City days before. Image copyright EPA Image caption South African surfer James Bain takes to the waves at Dungeons reef, off the Cape Town coast, on Sunday. Image copyright AFP Image caption Grade seven pupils across South Africa – including these students in Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape – come back to school within a phased reopening on Monday Image copyright Reuters Image caption The shock death of Ivory Coast’s prime minister and front-runner for forthcoming presidential elections, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, dominates the newspaper front pages on Thursday. Image copyright AFP Image caption Supporters of rogue Libyan General Khalifa Haftar, whose campaign to unseat the UN-backed government has failed, protest against Turkish intervention in the country’s affairs on Sunday. Image copyright AFP Image caption Sudan is among many African nation’s easing coronavirus lockdown measures. This mural dedicated to health workers is observed on Wednesday in the town of Omdurman. Image copyright Reuters Image caption A set of studded sandals teeter on a rooftop in Nigeria’s capital Abuja on Sunday. Image copyright Reuters Image caption And the day before, a statue of Jesus Christ is illuminated by way of a full moon in Kenya’s Turkana county. Pictures from AFP, Getty Images, EPA and Reuters.Source link Post Views: 23