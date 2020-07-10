Africa’s week in pictures: 3-9 July 2020

By
Jasyson
-

A choice of the week’s best photos from over the continent and beyond:

Image copyright
AFP

Image caption

Young dancers stretch all through rehearsals in Lagos, Nigeria, on Friday….

A teenage girl performs a ballet jump outside the classroom.

Image copyright
AFP

Image caption

Olamide Olawale is one 12 pupils at the Leap of Dance Academy, started by David Ajala, which gives lessons at no cost.

Anonymous protesters gather in a circle, where one person performs a dance.

Image copyright
Getty Images

Image caption

On Saturday, Ethiopian Oromos living in the US city of St Paul mourn popular protest singer Hachalu Hundessa who had been murdered in Addis Ababa last week sparking outrage and unrest.

A smiling woman holds two infants, one in each arm, whose heads are bandaged following surgey.

Image copyright
EPA

Image caption

On Tuesday Ermine Nzotto from the Central African Republic beams as she holds daughters Ervina and Prefina. The previously conjoined twins, whose skulls were fused together, underwent surgery in Italy’s Vatican City days before.

A surfer rides under the crest of a wave.

Image copyright
EPA

Image caption

South African surfer James Bain takes to the waves at Dungeons reef, off the Cape Town coast, on Sunday.

Secondary students sit in a classroom. The trees outside are reflected on the window pane.

Image copyright
AFP

Image caption

Grade seven pupils across South Africa – including these students in Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape – come back to school within a phased reopening on Monday

People stand in front of a news stand full of front pages reporting the death of the prime minister.

Image copyright
Reuters

Image caption

The shock death of Ivory Coast’s prime minister and front-runner for forthcoming presidential elections, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, dominates the newspaper front pages on Thursday.

A man dressed in ornate, brightly coloured clothes sits astride a horse whose bridle is similarly adorned.

Image copyright
AFP

Image caption

Supporters of rogue Libyan General Khalifa Haftar, whose campaign to unseat the UN-backed government has failed, protest against Turkish intervention in the country’s affairs on Sunday.

A man walks by a mural. It features a woman's face wearing a mask. There is some litter on the street.

Image copyright
AFP

Image caption

Sudan is among many African nation’s easing coronavirus lockdown measures. This mural dedicated to health workers is observed on Wednesday in the town of Omdurman.

A pair of heeled sandals balance on the edge of a roof on a sunny day.

Image copyright
Reuters

Image caption

A set of studded sandals teeter on a rooftop in Nigeria’s capital Abuja on Sunday.

A monument is silhouetted by a bright, full moon.

Image copyright
Reuters

Image caption

And the day before, a statue of Jesus Christ is illuminated by way of a full moon in Kenya’s Turkana county.

Pictures from AFP, Getty Images, EPA and Reuters.

Source link

Post Views: 23

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR