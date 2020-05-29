Africa’s week in pictures: 22 – 28 May 2020

WorldAfrica’s week in pictures: 22 – 28 May 2020By Jasyson - May 29, 2020Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email A number of the week’s finest pictures from throughout the continent: Image copyright Reuters Image copyright Reuters Image caption “Let’s fight corona together” reads this mural, additionally in Nairobi, on Friday. Image copyright Reuters Image caption Earlier that day in Egypt’s capital, Cairo, somebody flies a kite at dawn. Image copyright EPA Image caption On Tuesday mounted cops patrol the seashore in Harhoura, Morocco, to discourage any guests throughout the lockdown. Image copyright Reuters Image caption Testing continues on the identical day in Nairobi, the place this man grimaces by means of his nasal swabbing. Image copyright AFP Image caption There is not any scientific proof that steam inhalation is efficient in opposition to coronavirus, neither is it beneficial by the World Health Organization. But this has not stopped some Tanzanians from utilizing steaming cubicles like this one on Friday. Image copyright Reuters Image caption “I love you, don’t throw me on the street” reads this signal on a cat’s neck at Animalia Veterinary Clinic, Cairo, on Wednesday. Some Egyptians are abandoning their pets as a result of they worry they might unfold the virus. Image copyright Getty Images Image caption As the East African locust invasion rages on, planes like this one in northern Kenya on Saturday, are getting used to spray the pests which have decimated farmers’ crops and livelihoods. Image copyright EPA Image caption Meanwhile ripe strawberries are harvested from the fields in Korba, Tunisia, on Wednesday. Image copyright EPA Image caption On the identical day in Nigeria’s largest metropolis, folks stroll previous a large mural studying “Our Lagos, Your Lagos”. Image copyright EPA Image caption This Moroccan couple chat to family members on the cellphone on Sunday as they have a good time Eid al-Fitr at residence in the capital metropolis Rabat. Image copyright AFP Image caption The subsequent day, this woman performs with a hula hoop in Nairobi. Image copyright EPA Image caption Also on Monday, faculties reopen in the Ivory Coast… Image copyright Reuters Image caption All pupils have been instructed to put on masks. Image copyright AFP Image caption And on Tuesday, a girl walks previous avenue artwork by the Wachata group in Tanzania’s industrial capital Dar es Salaam. Pictures from AFP, EPA, Reuters and Getty Images.Source link Post Views: 12