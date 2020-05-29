Africa’s week in pictures: 22 – 28 May 2020

A number of the week’s finest pictures from throughout the continent:

A woman in a blue dress walks past a pink mural depicting planet Earth wearing a face mask and crying.

Image caption

“Let’s fight corona together” reads this mural, additionally in Nairobi, on Friday.

A kite hovering in the air is silhouetted against a low, full sun.

Image caption

Earlier that day in Egypt’s capital, Cairo, somebody flies a kite at dawn.

Two uniformed officers ride horses along the shore.

Image caption

On Tuesday mounted cops patrol the seashore in Harhoura, Morocco, to discourage any guests throughout the lockdown.

A man clamps his eyes and mouth shut as a swab is inserted into his nose.

Image caption

Testing continues on the identical day in Nairobi, the place this man grimaces by means of his nasal swabbing.

A woman is shrouded in steam as she leaves an inhalation booth installed by a Tanzanian herbalist.

Image caption

There is not any scientific proof that steam inhalation is efficient in opposition to coronavirus, neither is it beneficial by the World Health Organization. But this has not stopped some Tanzanians from utilizing steaming cubicles like this one on Friday.

A sad-looking cat sits with a sign around its neck that reads in Arabic: "I love you, don't throw me on the street".

Image caption

“I love you, don’t throw me on the street” reads this signal on a cat’s neck at Animalia Veterinary Clinic, Cairo, on Wednesday. Some Egyptians are abandoning their pets as a result of they worry they might unfold the virus.

A low-flying light aircraft sprays vegetation below it.

Image caption

As the East African locust invasion rages on, planes like this one in northern Kenya on Saturday, are getting used to spray the pests which have decimated farmers’ crops and livelihoods.

A man holds a cluster of strawberries in his hand.

Image caption

Meanwhile ripe strawberries are harvested from the fields in Korba, Tunisia, on Wednesday.

Men wearing face masks walk past a mural reading

Image caption

On the identical day in Nigeria’s largest metropolis, folks stroll previous a large mural studying “Our Lagos, Your Lagos”.

A Moroccan couple talk and waves to relatives on a smartphone as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr at home.

Image caption

This Moroccan couple chat to family members on the cellphone on Sunday as they have a good time Eid al-Fitr at residence in the capital metropolis Rabat.

A girl in a pink dress smiles as she plays with a shiny hula hoop.

Image caption

The subsequent day, this woman performs with a hula hoop in Nairobi.

A student wearing a face mask stands outside a classroom.

Image caption

Also on Monday, faculties reopen in the Ivory Coast…

Pupils, wearing protective masks, are photographed through the window during a lesson.

Image caption

All pupils have been instructed to put on masks.

A Tanzanian woman carries a basket on her head as she walks in front of a mural depicting a masked person.

Image caption

And on Tuesday, a girl walks previous avenue artwork by the Wachata group in Tanzania’s industrial capital Dar es Salaam.

