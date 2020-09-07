African History Professor Admits She’s Pretended To Be Black For Years

A George Washington University professor has admitted that she has been lying about her race for many years by pretending to be black.
GWU’s website describes Professor Jessica Krug as a “historian of politics, ideas, and cultural practices in Africa and the African Diaspora, with a particular interest in West Central Africa and maroon societies in the early modern period and Black transnational cultural studies.”
WOW.
So a white Jewish woman from Kansas City has been lying her whole adult life by pretending to be black.
The Truth, and the Anti-Black Violence of My Lies by Jessica A. Krug https://t.co/rw8yVqlPfP
— Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) September 3, 2020
RELATED: Univ. Of Missouri Professor ‘Relieved Of Teaching Duties’ For Cracking Wuhan Joke In Class
Jewish professor pretending to be black comes clean
But Krug has now admitted via a post on Medium:
“For the better part of my adult life, every move I’ve made, every relationship I’ve formed, has been rooted in the napalm toxic soil of lies. Not just any lies. I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness.
I…