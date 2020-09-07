African History Professor Admits She’s Pretended To Be Black For Years

A George Washington University professor has admitted that she has been lying about her race for many years by pretending to be black.

GWU’s website describes Professor Jessica Krug as a “historian of politics, ideas, and cultural practices in Africa and the African Diaspora, with a particular interest in West Central Africa and maroon societies in the early modern period and Black transnational cultural studies.”

Jewish professor pretending to be black comes clean

But Krug has now admitted via a post on Medium:

“For the better part of my adult life, every move I’ve made, every relationship I’ve formed, has been rooted in the napalm toxic soil of lies. Not just any lies. I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness.

I…

