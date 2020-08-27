African crypto exchange raises $1.5M from Andreessen Horowitz and others

Showing continued digital property development in Africa, Nigeria- based crypto exchange, Yellow Card, has actually protected over $1 million in financial investments from a variety of gamers in the crypto market, consisting of equity capital company Andreessen Horowitz

“Yellow Card has raised $1.5 million from investors to help further our expansion and solidify ourselves as the #1 place to buy and sell Bitcoin in Africa,” Chris Maurice, the exchange’s CEO, informedCointelegraph

Noting the seed round as ended up, Maurice included:

“We raised 1.5 million from Andreessen Horowitz, Polychain, Celo and others. The goal of the raise is to help us grow and expand out of Nigeria, South Africa and Botswana where we are currently most dominant.”

Crypto use has actually been on the increase throughout Africa, Maurice detailed in a previous interview, keeping in mind that many individuals throughout the area understand of Bitcoin– comparable to the property’s existence in theUnited States Much of the continent’s crypto volume appears through over the counter, or OTC, deals, although Yellow Card likewise holds as an alternative.

“We’re excited about the ways in which crypto can help modernize Africa’s financial infrastructure and better serve its peoples,” Polychain Capital CEO, Olaf Carlson-Wee, stated in a remark supplied byYellow Card “Yellow Card’s mobile-first, cryptocurrency-enabled suite of products allows users to transfer value, store value, or remit value at significantly lower costs and with higher speed and better security than incumbent, legacy services provide,” he included.

In addition to its capital raise, Yellow Card has actually decided to broaden accessibility to Kenya and Cameroon, Maurice in-depth, explaining an usage case for Bitcoin in those areas based upon their financial environments and nationwide currency instabilities. The exchange opens accessibility for locals of Kenya and Cameroon onSept 1.

Jason Marshall, a previous senior director of payment services at Walmart, has actually likewise signed up with Yellow Card as its primary item officer, or CPO, summarizing a variety of advancements for theexchange

In the middle of continuing worldwide issues over the COVID-19 pandemic, crypto has actually taken its location in the spotlight as a growing alternative property class.