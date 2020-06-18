African countries up in the air over call for UN panel to examine ‘systemic racism’ in US

Once tabled, the text was expected to come up for a vote on Friday or Monday, the council office said. The wording of the text could still change, diplomats cautioned.

The diplomats, from Western and African countries, spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press as a result of the sensitivity of the matter.

The “outreaching” — together European diplomat put it — by U.S. officials to other delegations on the issue comes even though the United States sits on the sidelines: The Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the 47 member-state council in 2018, citing its so-called anti-Israel bias and acceptance of autocratic regimes with pock-marked rights records as members.

The council on Thursday wrapped up an urgent debate on racism and police brutality that was called in the wake of the George Floyd killing last month that sparked Black Lives Matter protests worldwide. But the draft resolution from the Africa Group was still being finalized, diplomats said.

Floyd, a black man, died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee in to his neck for very nearly 10 minutes as that he pleaded for air and finally stopped moving.

Human rights scholar and activist Anne Bayefsky, director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust and president of Human Rights Voices, told Fox News: “The Council is now engaged in what they do best – cynical political calculations and the search for votes among countries with deeply troubled records. Unfortunately, such maneuvering has little or nothing to do with providing meaningful support to the compelling victims of racism, discrimination and xenophobia.”

The European diplomat said the U.S. government obviously opposed such commission, and he insisted the U.S. yet others “will have to maneuver very carefully: Racism is an important subject … you have to be on the right side of history.”

Another European diplomat credited the Africa Group for taking more time to flesh out its resolution and give other delegations time to send it right back to their capitals. African negotiators “did not want to create chaos and a mess … Everybody wants it to be adopted by consensus,” he said.

One West African diplomat said “pushback” from powerful countries in such cases was common, and the U.S. was no exception. Asked whether U.S. officials had pressured any countries, a diplomat from southern Africa quipped: “What do you think? I think you know the answer.”

In a statement to reporters Thursday, U.S. Ambassador Andrew Bremberg acknowledged “shortcomings” in the United States including racial discrimination and that “we are not above scrutiny,” but said “any resolution on the topic that calls out countries by name should be inclusive, noting the many countries where racism is a problem.”

Some Western countries argued the U.S. is a democracy with a good, transparent legal system and didn’t deserve the same level of commission-of-inquiry scrutiny that way trained on countries like Syria, whose government has fought a civil war has left hundreds of thousands of individuals dead.

Rivals like China and Russia derided America’s longstanding troubles with racial discrimination, and African states insisted that now could be the time to help the United States to address and rectify its past shortcomings with racism and police brutality against black citizens once and for all.

