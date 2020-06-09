African American promotes as Portland police chief amid George Floyd protests – Armenian News

The Portland Police Bureau chief introduced her resignation Monday after six months on the job and 10 straight nights of protests over the dying of George Floyd in Minneapolis, CBS Portland, Oregon, affiliate KOIN-TV reported.

Lieutenant Chuck Lovell, an African American man, will take over the position beforehand held by Jami Resch, efficient instantly.

The Portland Police Bureau had been dealing with scrutiny over the dearth of black management in its ranks. Three black civic teams addressed a letter to Resch, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Council commissioners to handle the problem. Monday’s announcement additionally got here after a weekend of protests over Floyd’s dying, racial injustice and police brutality. In Portland, there have been nearly 100 arrests in latest days through the protests, KOIN-TV mentioned.

“To say this was unexpected would be an understatement,” Lovell mentioned of Resch’s resignation. “I told Chief Resch I would do everything in my power to help her during these challenging times.”

Lovell additionally praised Resch’s management as selfless, saying, “I don’t know if I’ve worked directly for anyone who cares more for the people in our organizations or the people in the community.”

“I’m humbled. I’m a public servant. I’m going to show up every day with a servant’s heart,” Lovell mentioned. “All I can do is be me. I’m looking forward to this journey.”