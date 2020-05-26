African-American Man Dies After White Minneapolis Cop Cuts Off His Airway



@KeaonDousti

A Minneapolis man is useless after a police officer put his knee on the person’s neck and saved it there, regardless of pleas by the person that he could not breathe, and now the FBI is on the case.

It occurred Monday night time, when cops had been responding to a “forgery in progress.” Police arrived and noticed the suspect sitting in a automotive. According to the Department, the person resisted arrest so he was positioned in handcuffs, including “he appeared to be suffering medical distress.”

The Police Dept. added, “At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident.”

What the P.D. didn’t tackle … is the video, and it is extremely disturbing.

You see the person on the bottom in cuffs, as an officer places his knee on his neck and the African-American man cries out, “Please, I can’t breathe.” The officer would not budge, as one other officer passively watches.

It’s obvious the person is in misery, as a passerby screams, “That’s bulls***, bro. You’re stopping his breathing right there, bro. Get him off the ground, bro,” including the officer was “enjoying it.”

The man turns into immobile, an ambulance exhibits up and the person is taken to a hospital the place he died.